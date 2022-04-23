Youngsters with technical skills can get jobs quickly in pharma companies, says official

He presents certificates to students who completed six-months training course

Aurobindo Pharma Senior Vice-President U.N.B. Raju on Saturday said that youngsters who would improve their talent and technical skills would have ample opportunities in pharmaceutical sector which had been providing employment to lakhs of youngsters across India, including Andhra Pradesh.

In a function organised in Aurobindo Pharma Limited’ Pydibhimavaram unit of Srikakulam district, he presented certificates for the students who had successfully completed six months training course which would ensure jobs quickly in pharmaceutical industries. Speaking on the occasion, Mr.Raju said that the Company was giving utmost priority to improving skills of local youngsters by ensuring training under the guidance of experts. He said that the five batches had already completed the training programme and could get jobs with decent salary packages. Senior Vice-President Rama Srinivas said that the youngsters were directed to follow the highest safety and quality standards after their absorption in companies. Senior executives of the company N. Raja Reddy, V.Manohar Reddy, K.Kamalakar Reddy and N.Venkata Rao and others were present in the meeting.