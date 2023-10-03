ADVERTISEMENT

Youngsters urged to work towards realising dreams of Gandhi

October 03, 2023 08:14 am | Updated 09:05 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani, The Hindu Bureau

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao. | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

People should work collectively towards building the society that Mahatma Gandhi had dreamt of, said NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao.

Speaking at a programme organised to mark the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, at Gandhi Park in Vijayawada on Monday, the Collector said: “By bringing government closer to the people in villages through Village Secretariat system in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has fulfilled the dream of Gandhi. We must continue to work in the direction shown by Mahatma.” The Collector urged youngsters to read books written by Gandhi without fail.

In another event, Andhra Pradesh Press Academy Chairman Kommineni Srinivasa Rao, after paying tributes to Gandhi, said that a section of journalists are taking advantage of the ‘excessive’ press freedom in the State and writing about the government schemes and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in an objectionable language. “Gandhi believed that journalism should not behave in a wayward manner. He believed that a newspaper is a great power, and that a pen with no control is a recipe for disaster,” Mr. Rao said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US