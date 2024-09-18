GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Youngsters told to improve skills and study latest developments

Published - September 18, 2024 07:24 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Miracle Software Systems CEO Prasad Lokam handing over an offer letter to a selected candidate in job mela organised at Miracle Engineering College premises in Bhogapuram of Vizianagaram district on Wednesday.

Vizianagaram Collector B.R. Ambedkar on Wednesday asked youngsters to improve their skills and study the latest developments in their chosen subjects. Along with Nellimarla MLA Lokam Madhavi, he formally inaugurated a mega job mela organised by Miracle Software Systems Private Limited at Miracle Engineering College premises in Bhogapuram of Vizianagaram district.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the government gave top priority for skill development training programmes for students who completed engineering, pharmacy, B.Sc, B.Com, B.A, polytechnic, ITI and other courses. Ms. Lokam Madhavi and Miracle Software CEO Prasad Lokam said that 1,260 candidates were selected in the job mela, in which 29 companies organised group discussions and spot interviews.

Mr. Prasad handed over offer letters to various candidates. Ms. Madhavi said that Miracle Software Systems provided transport and food for all candidates who attended the job mela in which several companies of north Andhra region participated.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

