Youngsters step up at a time of crisis

Students from several colleges have joined hands to donate vegetables to poor families in Vizianagaram.

Forming a group called ‘We Are For You’, the students, led by Kumar Naveen, said they were distributing vegetables among poor families with a view to building their immunity.

Local leaders Mylapalli Pydiraju and Patavada Ramanamurthy utilised the services of youngsters to gather information about poor people in the area who do not possess ration cards.

Mr. Pydiraju, who distributed essential commodities to the families, lauded the initiative of the youngsters for ensuring help to the needy persons.

“It is heartwarming to see the youth rise to the occasion at a crisis like this. They are the real backbone of the country,” Mr. Pydiraju said.

A social worker named Paluri Siddardha and his friends are working in remote areas of Srikakulam district to distribute food among the poor. Mr. Siddardha said that he travelled around 15 km to distribute food packets and essential commodities to physically challenged and senior citizens.

A physically challenged man named S.Narayana in Allini village of Burja mandal thanked Mr. Siddardha for crossing difficult terrain in order to reach the remote village.

Ambedkar India Mission-Srikakulam district coordinator B.S.S. Prasad Kumar and his team have been distributing groceries to the poor for the last four weeks. Many youngsters on his team are collecting donations from family members and relatives to buy vegetables, groceries and other essential commodities.

“Extending help at this hour would instil confidence among the poor who have lost their livelihood. They can make ends meet during the lockdown, which has left them without a source of income,” said Mr. Prasada Kumar.