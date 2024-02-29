ADVERTISEMENT

Youngsters should aim for officer-rank jobs in army, says retired Major General

February 29, 2024 04:36 am | Updated 04:36 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Retired Major General Rajpal Punja being welcomed by youngsters at Indian Army Calling institute in Srikakulam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Retired Major General Rajpal Punia on February 27 (Wednesday) advised the youth to aim for the officer-rank jobs in Indian Army, instead of satisfying themselves with soldier and entry-level posts.

Indian Army Calling, a training organisation for aspirants of jobs in the defence sector, conducted an interactive session for students on getting officer-level jobs in the army, navy and air force.

Speaking as the chief guest, the retired Major General said that proper planning and guidance from experts would help youngsters to get top jobs in various wings such as engineering, medicine, telecom, communications and others in armed forces.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Army Calling founder Basava Venkataramana urged Mr. Punia to use his good offices for the establishment of a Sainik School in Srikakulam district. He said 372 youngsters were selected for various posts with the professional training being given at the institution.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US