Youngsters advised to read biographies of Gandhi, Shastri

On the occasion, Mr. Jain said that blood donation would save the lives of persons critically injured in road accidents and those in need of advanced surgery.

K Srinivasa Rao VIZIANAGARAM
October 03, 2022 10:04 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Rotary Parvati Devi Anchalia Voluntary Blood Bank organising a blood donation camp in Vizianagaram on Sunday on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rotary Parvati Devi Anchalia Voluntary Blood Bank founder president R.K. Jain said youngsters would grow up to become upstanding citizens if they are encouraged to take part in service activities such as blood donation drives, plantation programmes and helping orphans.

He urged youngsters to read the biographies of great personalities such as Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri whose birth anniversaries were celebrated by the blood bank at Arundhati Nagar. Over 50 youngsters donated blood on the occasion.

On the occasion, Mr. Jain said that blood donation would save the lives of persons critically injured in road accidents and those in need of advanced surgery.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Blood bank treasurer Praveen Kumar Anchalia lauded K. Maheswara Prasad who donated blood 37 times in the last few years. Senior advocate M.V. Narasimha Raju, Arundhati Nagar Colony association leader P.V. Rao and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app