‘Younger generations should learn about the greatness of Patel’

‘Unity Rally’ was organised to mark Sardar Vallabhai Patel’s birth anniversary celebrations

K Srinivasa Rao Srikakulam
October 31, 2022 19:31 IST

Central Lions Club President Natukula Mohan flagging off the Unity Rally in Srikakulam on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Central Lions Club President Natukula Mohan, on October 31 (Monday), said that India owed its unity to the great vision of the first Deputy Prime Minister of India, Sardar Vallabhai Patel, who joined all the presidencies with India. He said that around 500 independent presidencies joined India because of Patel’s dedicated efforts.

Mr. Mohan spoke a the ‘Unity Rally’ organised by the Kakinada Aditya Mahila College here to celebrate the birth anniversary of the freeom fighter. After flagging off the rally, he said the greatness of Patel should be known to the younger generations.

College Director B.S. Chakravarthi said that the college is making all its students read the history of the struggle of Indian Independence and about the sacrifices of great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhai Patel, and Bhagat Singh.

College Principal K. Siva Sankar, NSS Project Officer D. Damodara Rao and others were present at the unity rally.

