Young woman ‘slashes’ eve-teaser in theatre

Police book cases against the duo

A young woman, watching a movie at a theatre, reportedly attacked an inebriated youth with a small knife after the latter allegedly subjected her to eve-teasing, in Maddilapalem late on Tuesday.

Police said that the 23-year-old woman, irked by the behaviour of the 28-year-old eve-teaser, whipped out a knife from her hand bag and slashed the man on his neck and ear, inflicting minor injuries.

The incident came to light after the theatre management informed the local police about the incident, who booked cases against both the woman and the man.

MVP Police Station inspectorP. Ramanayya said that based on complaints from both the parties,they registered cases under the relevant sections. “We are yet to ascertain the full picture and further investigation is on into the case,” he said.