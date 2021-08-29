‘Young males worst affected’

29 August 2021 22:45 IST

Many youngsters succumbed during treatment and post-recovery phase, says expert

During the COVID-19 second wave in April-May this year when the largest number of fatalities were registered, what baffles the medical fraternity is the severely affected group of population - young male adults.

“Be it during the COVID treatment or while managing the post-COVID complications, we have lost many younger male adults among the patients,” interventionist Chandra Sekhar at KIMS Saveera Hospital tells The Hindu. Secondary infections led to many of the fatalities after recovery from COVID-19 as at least 10% of the recovered patients had to go home with oxygen support still on.

Mucormycosis or black fungus is one of the major contributors to fatalities, observes Dr. Chandra Sekhar, who has seen most of the critical cases in Anantapur district. Among youngsters, obesity, stress, and poor nutritional status contributed to the post-recovery complications. “Embolisms led to heart and brain strokes or vascular obstructions,” points out the doctor.

Advertising

Advertising

Other complications

Among the significant side-effects was feeling weak for months after turning negative for COVID-19 while other complications were prolonged breathlessness, rupture of the thoracic cavity, sinusitis after a month, or lung-related problems. Sugar levels fluctuating for months together, mild hearing issues, continuous low-grade fever for months, loss of appetite, and cramps kept haunting most of the patients who came back to hospital for post-COVID management advice.

M. Bansilal Naik, in his early 40s, a rare case of survival after remaining on artificial respiration for 50 days in an ICU, says “I am not able to walk fast or for more than 3 km at a stretch as breathlessness still persists 80 days after getting discharged from Government Super Speciality Hospital in Anantapur.”