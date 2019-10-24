Young innovators test high-tech ideas at boot camp

Fifty students from four schools in Andhra Pradesh converged at the Atal Incubation Centre at Sri Krishnadevaraya University for a week to convert their innovative ideas into implementable product design proposals.

The boot camp concluded on the university campus last week and the students were encouraged to continue working on these ideas in order to make them production-ready in the days to come.

The four schools were selected at the national level by the Atal Innovation Mission from among the schools that were enrolled under Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs). As part of honing their innovative thinking skills under the Student Innovator Programme 2.0, the students underwent a 10-week training schedule (nine weeks online and one week at a physical laboratory).

With the help of the ATLs, girls from Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare School-Tallapalem in Visakhapatnam district came up with the idea of a chip that would assist their friends and classmates to hear by sending soundwaves directly to the bone. Mentors explained to them the process of registering their idea for Intellectual Property Rights. They also explained about the product development plan and a business development plan by setting up a startup for producing these chips on a commercial scale, said AIC director K. Nagabhushan Raju.

The teams from APSWRS Peddapavani (Prakasam district) and Kovvur (West Godavari) came up with solutions for an alerting system for damage caused to crops by cattle and a ‘smart dustbin’ for overflowing public garbage collection points with a GPS-enabled gadget. The fourth team from A.P. Model School at Dechavaram in Nakrekal mandal of Guntur district experimented with low-cost Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)-fitted toll collection points either on highways or at parking lots.