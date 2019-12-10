Andhra Pradesh

Youth kills his uncle in Masula after a tiff over two-wheeler

A 44-year-old man was killed by his nephew following an argument between them over a two-wheeler near a bar in Machilipatnam late Monday night.

The incident came to light when family members were informed that the victim was admitted to the District Government Hospital in Machilipatnam.

According to Bandar Deputy Superintendent of Police Mehaboob Basha, Vemula Durga Prasad (20), hit his paternal uncle Vemula Lakshmana Rao (44) on the head with a big stone following an argument over a two-wheeler. Mr. Lakshmana Rao succumbed to the injury, and was declared brought dead by doctors at the hospital.

The victim had reportedly used the two-wheeler of the accused without the latter’s knowledge. The duo belong to Balaramunipeta area in Machilipatnam.

“On being alerted by the hospital authorities, we swung into action and arrested the accused Mr. Durga Prasad. The investigation is on,” said Mr. Basha. The police have registered a case.

