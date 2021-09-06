Yogi Vemana varsity to conduct APPGCET-2021

KADAPA

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has entrusted the responsibility of conducting the Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (APPGCET)- 2021 to Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa.

Keeping in view the interest of students, the council has for the first time taken the decision to hold an integrated entrance test for admission into all the universities in the State, which is being implemented from this academic year.

YVU Vice-Chancellor M. Surya Kalavathi has been named as the CET committee chairperson and a varsity academic Y. Nazir Ahmed as its convenor. Prof. Kalavathi described it as a rare recognition to the varsity’s administrative capabilities.

The committee has started working out the modalities to hold the test in a hassle-free manner.