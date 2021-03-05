Yoga village to organise classes on obesity

VISAKHAPATNAM

05 March 2021 00:49 IST

The Department of Yoga & Consciousness (Yoga Village), Andhra University is conducting offline ‘Obesity yoga classes’ (power yoga) from March 8.

The programme will be held from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Interested candidates may contact 9398019922/8008486999 for enrolment, said Head of the Department Dr. K. Ramesh Babu in a release on Thursday.

Advertising

Advertising