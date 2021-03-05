Andhra Pradesh

Yoga village to organise classes on obesity

The Department of Yoga & Consciousness (Yoga Village), Andhra University is conducting offline ‘Obesity yoga classes’ (power yoga) from March 8.

The programme will be held from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Interested candidates may contact 9398019922/8008486999 for enrolment, said Head of the Department Dr. K. Ramesh Babu in a release on Thursday.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 5, 2021 12:49:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/yoga-village-to-organise-classes-on-obesity/article33992607.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY