Andhra Pradesh

Yoga Village to offer online and offline programmes from June 1

The Department of Yoga and Consciousness (Yoga Village), Andhra University, would be conducting online and offline programmes from June 1.

Regular offline classes will be organised under the supervision of senior yoga instructor P. Pratap. The timings are from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Interested candidates can contact Mr. Pratap on 8919639492 and 9398019922.

The Yoga Village would also conduct ‘Heart Yoga Camp’, an online yoga programme for senior citizens from June 1. The programme would have naturopathy advice from Dr. R.Tulasi Rao and special care for heart patients. The programme will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Interested candidates can contact 9701342985/9398019922.

Regular online general yoga classes would also be conducted from June 1 under the supervision of senior yoga instructor T. Vidya Vani. The timings for the classes will be 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., and 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.. Interested candidates can contact 8374351324 and 9398019922.

Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2021 5:33:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/yoga-village-to-offer-online-and-offline-programmes-from-june-1/article34667750.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY