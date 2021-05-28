Yoga Village to offer online and offline programmes from June 1

The Department of Yoga and Consciousness (Yoga Village), Andhra University, would be conducting online and offline programmes from June 1.

Regular offline classes will be organised under the supervision of senior yoga instructor P. Pratap. The timings are from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Interested candidates can contact Mr. Pratap on 8919639492 and 9398019922.

The Yoga Village would also conduct ‘Heart Yoga Camp’, an online yoga programme for senior citizens from June 1. The programme would have naturopathy advice from Dr. R.Tulasi Rao and special care for heart patients. The programme will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Interested candidates can contact 9701342985/9398019922.

Regular online general yoga classes would also be conducted from June 1 under the supervision of senior yoga instructor T. Vidya Vani. The timings for the classes will be 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., and 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.. Interested candidates can contact 8374351324 and 9398019922.