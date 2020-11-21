Andhra PradeshVISAKHAPATNAM 21 November 2020 00:54 IST
Yoga Village to conduct course on obesity and weight management
The Department of Yoga & Consciousness (Yoga Village), Andhra University, is conducting online and offline one-month special programme on advanced obesity and weight management through yoga. The classes will be organised from November 23 from 9 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. Officials said that the course gives brief information about body weight management, who are suffering from overweight or obesity. For further information, interested can contact Lakshman 7993241701, said G. Ramesh Babu, Head of the department.
