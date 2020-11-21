Andhra Pradesh

Yoga Village to conduct course on obesity and weight management

The Department of Yoga & Consciousness (Yoga Village), Andhra University, is conducting online and offline one-month special programme on advanced obesity and weight management through yoga. The classes will be organised from November 23 from 9 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. Officials said that the course gives brief information about body weight management, who are suffering from overweight or obesity. For further information, interested can contact Lakshman 7993241701, said G. Ramesh Babu, Head of the department.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 21, 2020 12:56:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/yoga-village-to-conduct-course-on-obesity-and-weight-management/article33145810.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY