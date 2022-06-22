Yoga is striking the right balance between mind and body: Kurnool MP

A professional doctor and Kurnool MP S. Sanjeev Kumar said that yoga was all about striking the right balance between the body and mind to keep oneself healthy.

“Yoga asanas can help people avoid medicines and cure many diseases,” he said at a programme organised by the Kurnool Municipal Corporation to mark the International Yoga Day at the Outdoor Stadium in the city.

Young experts Prasanna, a software engineer, and Lalana, a student, demonstrated a few yoga postures to a gathering of politicians, officials and students .

City Mayor B.Y. Ramaiah said the KMC would make all-out efforts to introduce yoga in all the schools in the city along with the physical drills and exercises. He said 50% of the diseases can be prevented or cured just by practising yoga on a regular basis. Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal too showed keen interest in performing yoga asanas.

At the Government Medical College in Anantapur, the NSS unit organised the 8th International Yoga Day celebrations in association with the NYK Anantapur and Sai Trust organisation.

Teaching faculty and 200 college students participated in the programme. Winners of a quiz competition were given away awards by Medical College Principal Neeraja Myreddy, Additional Superintendent of Police Anantapur Hanumanthu, and A.P. Nataka Academy Chairman Haritha. The NSS Project Officer Adireddi Paradesi Naidu and volunteers coordinated.

Celebration at the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University were led by registrar C. Sashidhar, at the Central University of Andhra Pradesh led by Vice-Chancellor S.A. Kori, and at the Sri Krishnadevaraya University by the NSS unit.