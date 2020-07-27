Andhra Pradesh

Yoga introduced at care centres

Inmates of Covid Care Centres practice yoga as part of daily fitness exercises in Guntur

The Guntur district administration has hit upon the novel idea of introducing yoga at the COVID Covid Care Centres to help the patients face the situation.

A trained teacher has begun teaching yoga in morning to the patients at the nine care centres. The session, which starts at about 6 am, lasts for an hour.

Joint Collectors A. S. Dinesh Kumar (Revenue) and P. Prasanthi (Ward/Village Secretariat) on Monday visited the COVID Care Centre at Adavitakkellapadu. There are about 100 patients in each centre.

Mr. Dinesh Kumar said said those who had tested positive need not feel disheartened as they can recover. Hospitalisation is needed only in few cases, he said.

Further, those who are in care centres are being discharged after a week after they showed no symptoms and are being asked to isolate themselves, he said.

Centre in-charge Lakshma Naik was among those present.

