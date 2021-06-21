Yoga Day celebrated at CUAP, SKU

ANANTAPUR

The Central University of Andhra Pradesh organised a yoga demonstration on Monday on the occasion of International Yoga Day as a part of ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’ celebrations on the university campus here. Many students participated virtually.

Vice-Chancellor S.A. Kori has called upon everyone to practice yoga for body-mind coordination and maintaining stable mental and physical health, which has become essential these days.

At the Sri Krishnadevaraya University, NSS Coordinator N. Ch. Varadacharyulu organised a yoga demonstration involving NSS volunteers and guided by an instructor. While Vice-Chancellor Machireddy Ramakrishna Reddy along with other faculty members participated on the campus, students and other non-teaching staff participated online between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

The Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing in Kurnool also held demostrations on the campus to mark the day.