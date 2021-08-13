Andhra PradeshVISAKHAPATNAM 13 August 2021 19:18 IST
Yoga course for weight reduction from August 16
The Department of Yoga and Consciousness (Yoga Village), Andhra University, is conducting a one-month online and offline Weight Reduction through Yoga and Naturopathy course from August 16. Head of the Department K. Ramesh Babu said that individuals, who want to shed excess weight can contact yoga therapist G. Lakshman on the mobile nos. 7993241701 or 9398019922.
