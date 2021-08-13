The Department of Yoga and Consciousness (Yoga Village), Andhra University, is conducting a one-month online and offline Weight Reduction through Yoga and Naturopathy course from August 16. Head of the Department K. Ramesh Babu said that individuals, who want to shed excess weight can contact yoga therapist G. Lakshman on the mobile nos. 7993241701 or 9398019922.
Yoga course for weight reduction from August 16
Staff Reporter
VISAKHAPATNAM,
August 13, 2021 19:18 IST
Staff Reporter
VISAKHAPATNAM,
August 13, 2021 19:18 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Aug 13, 2021 7:19:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/yoga-course-for-weight-reduction-from-august-16/article35899109.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story