Yoga classes for senior citizens from February 1

VISAKHAPATNAM

27 January 2021 20:24 IST

The Department of Yoga & Consciousness (Yoga Village), Andhra University, is conducting offline/online classes on heart diseases for senior citizens from February 1. The timings for the programme is 4 a.m. to 5 a.m., and 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The officials said that asanas, pranayama, meditation, naturopathy therapy and diet therapy will be taught as part of the programme. Interested candidates can enrol by contacting 9398019922/ 9701342985.

