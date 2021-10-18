Yoga and meditation useful in keeping spine supple, says surgeon

VISAKHAPATNAM

18 October 2021 00:39 IST

‘Maintaining a proper posture at the workplace is of utmost importance’

All those who have gone through the excruciating pain in the spine, while getting up from the bed or after sitting in front of the computer monitor for a long time, know the importance of keeping the spine healthy.

A healthy and flexible spine can make our everyday life easy and comfortable. Our success in life is rooted in spine health, either directly or indirectly, says P.V. Ramana, consultant neuro and spine surgeon, Pinnacle Hospitals, in connection with the ongoing World Spine Week.

Advertising

Advertising

The blood supply to spinal discs, vertebrae and soft tissues around it, can be improved through daily exercise, which also reduces inflammation and accelerates healing. Exercising in the early morning sunlight improves Vitamin D, which keeps the spine strong. Dr. Ramana says that yoga and meditation have proven to be useful to keep one’s spine supple and maintain proper ergonomics. The postures in yoga are designed such that it encourages one to keep the spine’s curvatures as natural as possible.

Maintaining a proper posture at the workplace is of utmost importance as a greater part of the day is spent in the office. Stretching a bit and short workouts at regular intervals during the office hours keep the spine less strained.

Those suffering back pain, which does not reduce with rest, can try using a hot water bag or take a warm shower. One should not pop a painkiller but go to a doctor, if the pain turns nagging and troublesome. Visiting a neurosurgeon or a spine surgeon is inevitable, if one develops weakness or numbness of limbs, has difficulty in passing urine or motion, or if the pain immobilises the person.

Good sleep is important for rejuvenating the spine. Hence, use a good and firm mattress. If a person has the habit of sleeping on the sides, a pillow should be used to ensure that the neck is positioned in between the shoulders, not bent. While sleeping on the back, a medium size pillow should be used, making sure the neck is not bent forward, says Dr. Ramana. Vegetables, fruits, whole grains and legumes, which are rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents, promote spine health. One should avoid junk and preserved food, he adds.

Pinnacle Hospitals has launched a ‘spine care package’ for ₹999 in connection with World Spine week. The offer will be on till October 24.