YLP takes charge as official language commission chairman

Former Rajya Sabha Member and AP Hindi Academy Chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad was sworn in as the chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Official Language Commission at the Secretariat here on Monday.

Tourism Minister Muthamsetti (Avanti) Srinivasa Rao, Deputy CM Narayana Swamy, Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Perni Venkataramanaiah and Kodali Venkateswara Rao, Tourism Secretary K. Praveen Kumar, MLA Bhoomana Karunakara Reddy and AP Tourism Development Corporation MD Pravin Kumar were among those present.