YHAI organises trekking for women

VIJAYAWADA

09 March 2021 10:21 IST

The Vijayawada chapter of the Youth Hostels Association of India (YHAI) on Sunday organised trekking in the Kondapalli forest area, followed by games played on a hill top, exclusively for women as part of International Women’s Day celebrations.

Girls and women of all age groups participated in the trekking and competed in games and sports competitions. Led by the YHAI Chairman Nandam Vishnuwardhan, the participants started at the Kondapalli Fort at 6 a.m. and from there, they went trekking on a hill where a series of fun activities awaited them. Besides games, a Kuchipudi dance was presented by K. Sudheer.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Vishnuwardhan said the purpose of organising the event was not just to provide a platform to women for amusement and excitement on this special occasion, but also to teach them how to channelise their energy in a positive and healthy way.