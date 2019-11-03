Andhra Pradesh

Yerrannaidu’s services to Srikakulam district recalled

MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and others garlanding the statue of former Union Minister K. Yerrannaidu in Srikakulam on Saturday.

Tributes paid to ex-Union Minister on his death anniversary

Cutting across party lines, many leaders and public representatives recalled the services of former Union Minister K.Yerrannaidu to Srikakulam district and other parts of the State.

They offered floral tributes at his statue on the occasion of his seventh death anniversary.

Mr. Yerrannaidu was killed in a road accident in 2012 near Ranasthalam in the district while returning from Visakhapatnam.

TDP MP Mr. Rammohan Naidu said that he could learn many things from his father and he would continue to serve all sections of society.

Former MLA Gunda Lakshmi Devi recalled her family’s association with Mr. Yerrannaidu.

Srikakulam BC Welfare Association leaders B. Chandrapati Rao, Badana Deva Nagabhushanam, B. Rajesh and others said that Mr. Yerrannaidu emerged as a great leader for backward classes with his own efforts.

