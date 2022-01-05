Andhra Pradesh

Yerrabothula Papireddy is Kurnool ZP chief

Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy congratulating Yerrabothula Papireddy at Kurnool on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

Kolimigundla Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency member Yerrabothula Papireddy was unanimously elected as Kurnool Zilla Parishad Chairman on Tuesday at a special general meeting.

Mr. Papireddy is the son of Yerrabothula Venkata Reddy, who was also selected as the ZPTC chairman but died before the voting took place. In his place, Sanjamala ZPTC Malikireddy Venkata Subba Reddy was elected as the ZP Chairman, but his term was also short-lived. Soon after Mr. Paireddy got elected unanimously from Kolimigundla in the bye-elections recently, Mr. Subba Reddy put in his papers.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy attended the general body meeting as a special invitee.

The presiding officer and District Collector P. Koteswara Rao declared Mr. Papireddy elected and gave him the certificate and administered to him the oath of office.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 5, 2022 1:27:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/yerrabothula-papireddy-is-kurnool-zp-chief/article38121340.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY