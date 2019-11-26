Yemen student held for suspected drug peddling

A student from Yemen, suspected to be peddling drugs, has been taken into custody by the Guntur Urban police. The accused is a student of the K.L. University near Tadepalli, and has been living in an apartment on the Inner Ring Road.

Based on information from local people, the Nallapadu police nabbed the man. The locals suspected the man after he was found receiving parcels frequently and using high-end motorcycles. The police seized several packets of white granular power and the samples were sent to the Regional Forensic Lab in Hyderabad. The police also seized several number plates of bikes and hand gloves from his apartment and are looking for a woman accomplice.

Team for Goa

Since this is a first-of-its-kind seizure from a foreign national, the Guntur police have set their eyes on getting to the roots of this drug cartel. The man is learnt to have told the police that he gets supplies from Goa. A police team is being sent to Goa for further investigation.

“We are not sure if the substance is Cocaine but it seems to be a recreational drug. We are investigating the case and are questioning his friends,’’ said a senior police officer.

The latest episode has once again brought into focus the rising menace of substance abuse among youngsters. Ganja is being cultivated on a large scale in the agency areas across Andhra-Odisha border and is being illegally transported to coastal regions. Drug peddlers have been using small parcels to hoodwink the police. The parcels are kept in bags stuffed with clothes and are being brought in cars.

The police, however, are worried as it is found that a large number of students are using the recreational drugs. Easy accessibility, low price and the kick they give are said to be the main reasons for the rapid rise in consumption of recreational drugs. The police will soon undertake an awareness campaign against substance abuse among students.