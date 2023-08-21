Year-long struggle by villagers in Andhra Pradesh to get info under RTI Act finally yields results

August 21, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - GUNTUR

The persistent efforts of Thokada Grama Parirakshana Samithi (TGPS) in Visakhapatnam have finally yielded results, compelling government authorities to release the requested information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. This accomplishment follows a year-long struggle by the appellant and the intervention of the Andhra Pradesh State Information Commission (SIC) in Amaravati capital city.

Accusing a total of 43 industrial units as unauthorised establishments within Thokada village, in violation of the rules and Master Plan Zoning Regulations of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), the appellants filed a request with the Public Information Officer (PIO) at the Office of the Assistant Labour, Circle-8 of Visakhapatnam on May 30, 2022.

In their RTI query, they emphasised the adverse environmental effects experienced by villagers due to various forms of pollution, primarily noise nuisance. In light of these issues, the villagers implored the officer to disclose details concerning the workforce employed in each unit, as recorded in the muster roll and wage register, along with information about beneficiaries of labour welfare schemes associated with these industries.

However, the Labour Department declined to furnish the requested information for almost a year, until the SIC in Amaravati issued an order in favour of TGPS. Samuel Jonathan, State Information Commissioner at the office of Andhra Pradesh Information Commission at Mangalagiri in Guntur, not only directed the Labour Department to share the details with the villagers of Thokada but also instructed the GVMC authorities to inquire into the alleged master plan violations.

In his final directives dated May 17, 2023, Mr. Samuel Jonathan asserted that considering the concerns raised by TGPS regarding pollution and environmental issues stemming from industrial activities, the Commission deems it essential, in the interest of the broader public, for the Labour Department to undertake continuous monitoring of the industries in accordance with established provisions. He further emphasised the necessity for these authorities to maintain records including the welfare fund register, muster roll, and wage registers, while adhering to the stipulated Industrial Rules and regulations within workshops.

Furthermore, the Commissioner called for an inquiry into the GVMC master plan and the layout plan pertaining to survey numbers 50/1 and 50/2 of the 71st ward in Gajuwaka, Zone-VI of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation.

PIO V. Naresh, the Assistant Labour Officer of Circle-8, Visakhapatnam, told The Hindu on Monday (August 21), that the department had supplied the information as per the SIC’s instructions.

Meanwhile, A. Gopala Rao, a member of the Thokada Grama Parirakshana Samithi, said that their legal battle against these industrial units had reached the Andhra Pradesh High Court. To substantiate their arguments in court, they needed official information, which was why they had urged government authorities to provide it. After a year of efforts, they finally succeeded in procuring the information from the relevant departments, he said.

