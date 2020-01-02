Year 2020 too will be farmer-friendly: Nagi Reddy

The New Year 2020 will also be a farmer-friendly year with the State government poised to launch schemes for the welfare of farmers. The year 2020 will be equally promising like 2019 to the farmers, said Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Mission vice-chairman M.V.S. Nagi Reddy.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Mr. Nagi Reddy said the State government would launch Rythu Bharosa as a Sankranti gift. The scheme was supposed to be launched from next year, but keeping in view of the farmers’ welfare, the schedule was advanced. The tenant farmers would also be benefited under the scheme. Nowhere in the country, were tenant farmers extended such benefits, he said.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy allocated ₹3,000 crore towards price stabilisation fund. The government took initiatives like free crop insurance and cattle insurance, and the input subsidy was increased by 15%. Interest-free loans, remunerative prices to pulses and millets farmers, power supply to aqua farmers at a rate of ₹1.50 per unit were some of the other measures.

The government was paying an exgratia of ₹5 lakh to the kin of farmers who committed suicide during the previous government rule. TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu, while in power, did not show any concern for the farmers. The promise of free power and farm loan waiver was not implemented, he said.