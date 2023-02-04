HamberMenu
Yava Galam: attempt-to-murder cases booked against TDP leaders in Andhra Pradesh

February 04, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
The Bangarupalem police on February 4 (Saturday) registered two criminal cases against Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders and cadres on charges of attempting to murder of police personnel and violating the conditions mentioned in the police permission for ‘Yuva Galam’ programme of the party on Friday.

Deputy SP (Palamaner) N. Sudhakar Reddy said that the police had not accorded permissions for a public meeting at Bangarupalem on Friday. “No permission was given for the use of DJ sound system and mikes at the venue. Cases have been registered against the organisers, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh, former Minister N. Amarnath Reddy, TDP Chittoor district president Pulivarthi Nani under the Sections 353,290,188,34 of IPC,” he said.

In another incident, criminal cases were registered against the TDP leader on charges of attempting to murder police personnel on duty. The accused included Jayaprakash, Jagadish, Kodanda Yadav, and some other leaders. They were booked under the Sections 307,332,143,341 and 149 of the IPC.

“The police personnel on duty were attacked by TDP leaders. Ashok Kumar, a police officer on duty, sustained a head injury due to stone pelting,” the DSP said.

