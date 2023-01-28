Yatras ahead of elections set to heat up political scenario in Andhra Pradesh

January 28, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh, who is also the son party national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, began his padayatra, Yuva Galam, at Kuppam on Friday.

He will be covering about 4,000 km in the next 400 days, and will conclude his walkathon at Ichchapuram in Srikakulam district.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan, actor and founder-president of Jana Sena Party (JSP), is also set to launch his bus yatra on the newly-bought vehicle ‘Varahi’. His team is busy giving finishing touches to the yatra.

Both Mr. Lokesh and Mr. Pawan Kalyan are aiming at highlighting the failures of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government led by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and are gearing up for the Assembly elections in 2024.

NTR’s Chaitanya Ratham

Going by the previous records, the padayatras and bus yatras have been game changers in the political scenario.

The bus yatra that had changed the political fabric of the State was that of actor-turned-politician N.T. Rama Rao.

In 1983, NTR had undertaken the arduous yatra on his Chaitanya Ratham in the combined State of Andhra Pradesh in his Chevrolet van after launching the TDP.

He had covered almost all parts of the State and won the election with a thumping majority, defeating the formidable Congress.

The national party had never lost an election since the formation of the State, including in 1978 when almost the entire country had rejected the Congress and its leader Indira Gandhi for her Emergency fiasco.

NTR could secure 201 seats, reducing the Congress to 60 seats. Since then, the TDP had been ruling the roost in the State.

YSR’s padayatra

The TDP government was dislodged in 2004 by the Congress under the leadership of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, who had undertaken a whirlwind tour of the State on foot in the run-up to the elections, covering about 1,500 km in about 60 days. The Congress then had secured 185 seats, reducing the TDP to just 47 seats.

In 2009, YSR had steered his party to victory for the second time, winning 156 seats. The TDP bettered its tally from 47 to 92.

In 2013, it was Mr. Naidu’s turn to embark on a State-wide bus yatra. In 2014, he was re-elected with 117 seats. His main rival was the YSRCP led by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The YSRCP could secure 70 seats in its debut elections.

The the 2019 Assembly elections again turned out to be game changer. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had ensured a thumping win for his party. He had secured 151 seats, reducing the TDP to just 23 seats.

Jagan’s Praja Sankalpa Yatra

But Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy did not achieve it overnight. In the run-up to the elections, he had undertaken a 3,600-km padayatra, covering almost all Assembly segments in the State. He had named the padayatra as ‘Praja Sankalpa Yatra’ with the slogan, ‘Raavali Jagan - Kaavali Jagan’, turning out to be an instant hit.

Padayatras are not new. Mahatma Gandhi’s march to Dandi in 1930 had also caught the imagination of the Indians. It had set the platform for a sustained struggle for freedom, which shook the British Raj.

Will Mr. Lokesh and Mr. Pawan Kalyan succeed in turning the tide in their favour? The developments in the days to come will be closely watched by all, including the ruling and the opposition parties.