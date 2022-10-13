Yashwanth makes A.P. proud as Indian hearing-impaired team clinches T20 Champions Trophy in UAE

Ravuri Yashwanth Naidu with the T20 Champions Trophy won by the Indian team at Malek Cricket Stadium in United Arab Emirates. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Ravuri Yashwanth Naidu, an international cricketer from Kondapalli town near Vijayawada, has added another feather to his cap with the thumping victory of the Indian hearing-impaired cricket team at the T20 Champions Trophy-2022 organised by Deaf International Cricket Council (DICC).

Back at home from the championship that concluded two days ago at Malek Cricket Stadium in Ajman of United Arab Emirates, the 27-year-old fast bowler is upbeat about the achievement and the future innings.

In an interaction with The Hindu along with his sister R. Varnika, Mr. Yashwanth said that he had been looking for further support and encouragement to participate in more international and domestic matches and also to support his family.

"Yashwanth is a self-trained bowler who learned the skill by watching videos on the internet and practicing whenever he got a chance. He would even play with his friends in the playgrounds nearby. Now, his bowling speed is more than 140 km/h. Out of self-interest, he began his cricket career by going all the way to Dharmasala for selections years ago. His first international match was in 2015 in New Delhi," Ms. Varnika said.

"Even today he has no trainer but there is support from Andhra Cricket Academy which usually bears half of the expenses and for the first time the recent tourney expense was completely supported by the BCCI," Mr. Varnika said.

"I was first recognised by former MP and senior cricket administrator Gokaraju Gangaraju and then ACA began supporting me. I have played over 10 ODIs, 21 T20 international matches and 14 Deaf IPL matches besides over 20 domestic one-day matches and 70 domestic T20 matches," said Mr. Yashwanth, who draws inspiration from South African fast bowler Dale Steyn and Rahul Dravid.

In the international tournament, Mr. Yashwanth gave his best by taking seven wickets in all five matches and bowling two maiden overs. Mr. Yashwanth was awarded the 'Man of the Match' in the first match of the tournament for a maiden over and taking three wickets.

While preparing for the lineup of international matches till 2023, Mr. Yashwanth has been expecting support and recognition from the government. He says having a job will help him support his mother and also stand on his own feet.

Mr. Varnika said that Yashwanth could shine well if he was given professional coaching.

Ms. Varnika and her mother R. Baby are the supporting pillars of Mr. Yashwanth who was born with hearing impairment. He holds a diploma in civil engineering.

India won all the matches it played in the tournament against three countries and clinched the trophy.