HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Yarlagadda Venkata Rao decides to quit YSR Congress Party and join Telugu Desam

I am confident of winning the Gannavaram seat and offering it as a gift to TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu if he is given the opportunity, says Yarlagadda Venkata Rao

August 18, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Disgruntled YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader from Gannavaram Assembly constituency Yarlagadda Venkata Rao on August 18 (Friday) announced that he was quitting the ruling party and would like to join the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) given an opportunity by its national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Mr. Venkata Rao openly said that Mr. Naidu should give him the ticket to contest as the TDP candidate from Gannnavaram if he considered him a worthy candidate.

Addressing a meeting of his followers, Mr. Venkata Rao, who had been at odds with the YSRCP leadership ever since TDP MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan switched his loyalty to the ruling party, said he was confident of winning the Gannavaram seat and offering it as a gift to Mr. Naidu if he was given the opportunity to prove his mettle.

Mr. Venkata Rao said that he stayed back in Gannavaram in spite of obtaining a green card for settling in the U.S. due to his urge to serve the masses as a politician and worked with utmost sincerely for the YSRCP’s victory.

“However, the YSRCP has not recognised my contribution to the party. Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy (Adviser to the government on public affairs) has shown me the exit door,” Mr. Venkata Rao lamented.

Mr. Venkata Rao further said that he never imagined that his stint in the YSRCP would take such an unceremonious end.

Mr. Venkata Rao said the people of Gannavaram knew how Mr. Vamsi Mohan won the 2019 election, and that his cadre did not ditch him in spite of losing the election.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.