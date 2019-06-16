Yarlagadda thanks Jagan for giving ‘top priority’ to Telugu

Former MP and Lok Nayak Foundation president Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad lauded the steps being taken by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to give priority to Telugu and implementing it as one of the subjects taught in all schools in the State.

At a press conference here, Mr. Lakshmi Prasad said immediately after assuming charge, Mr. Reddy held a meeting with his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Schedule X and IX properties. As a consequence, Mr. Lakshmi Prasad said he hoped that unlike in the TDP government, the Telugu University under the present government would start functioning at the three centres in the State, introducing all the 16 courses besides the present three with Rajamahendravaram as the headquarters benefiting students and serving the cause of the language.

Similarly, bringing Telugu Academy with about ₹200 crore of Andhra Pradesh’s share would enable it to start all its activities in the State, he said.

“Though several promises were made in the TDP manifesto on Telugu, none of them was fulfilled. But Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that pride of place would be given to Telugu and he should follow it up by seeing to it that Telugu is taught as one of the subjects without fail,” the former MP said.

Dig at Naidu

Stating that he would not delve into political reasons, Mr Lakshmi Prasad asserted that not keeping the promises made year after year during the International Mother Language Day or Gidugu Rama Murthy Jayanti on Telugu led to Mr. Chandrababu Naidu’s defeat. Among the 20 promises he failed to keep were not making Telugu one of the subjects taught, creating a separate ministry for Telugu and Urdu, revival of Telugu and Sanskrit training colleges, ₹5,116 as honorarium for writers and poets, concessions for artistes and folk performers, and introducing Wikipedia in Telugu. Foundation secretary N. Babayya was present.