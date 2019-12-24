Yarlagadda takes stock of Teluguusage in offices

Official Language Commission Chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad has said that steps will be initiated in a phased manner to make usage of Telugu compulsory in all the government offices.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, after interacting with the heads of various government departments at the New Collectorate building, Mr Lakshmi Prasad said that though usage of Telugu language in the government offices was satisfactory, it should be total, and, if necessary, it would be made mandatory.

He said that for the first time the Official Language Commission was formed during the united Andhra Pradesh in 1966, and a dictionary for widespread usage of Telugu was brought out in 1996. “Now, the dictionary would be reprinted to cater to the present requirements. This would also be supplied to all the government offices and educational institutions as well with the objective of propagating the importance of Telugu as the official language,” Mr. Lakshmi Prasad said.

Research institute

The panel chief said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen on setting up the Ancient Languages Research Institute at Nellore, though it used to be operating in Karnataka in the past. He also recalled the services of famous kings of South India such as Raja Raja Narendrudu and Sri Krishna Devaraya for encouraging fine arts and the Telugu language.

Joint Collector D. Markandeyulu said that steps would be initiated to make Telugu usage compulsory in all the 43 government departments in the district. “We will also supply Telugu language dictionaries to schools and colleges to make students get tuned to the language,” he said.

Panel member Shaik Masthan said that apart from the English language, importance would also be given to make school children learn Telugu proficiently.