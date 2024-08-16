GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Yarlagadda roots for official language status to Hindi at UN

The Government of India is keen on securing the official language status for Hindi and ready to grant funds required for the purpose, says Vishwa Hindi Parishad national president

Updated - August 16, 2024 06:30 pm IST

Published - August 16, 2024 06:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
Vishwa Hindi Parishad national president Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad at a meeting with Ambassador R. Ravindra at the Permanent Embassy of India to the United Nations in New York. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Vishwa Hindi Parishad national president Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad has met Ambassador R. Ravindra at the Permanent Embassy of India to the United Nations in New York and discussed the efforts needed to recognise Hindi as an official language in the United Nations.

At present, the United Nations (UN) has six official languages—Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian, and Spanish. These languages are used for official and working purposes, including in the General Assembly, its committees and sub-committees. 

To include Hindi as an official language, one-third of the 196 countries of the United Nations should support it, Mr. Ravindra said, adding that the NRIs in respective counties should work in this direction to get the support of their respective governments.

He said the Government of India was keen on securing the official language status for Hindi and was ready to grant funds required for the purpose.

Mr. Lakshmi Prasad also met officials of the Language Department at the United Nations headquarters and discussed the issue with them.

