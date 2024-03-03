ADVERTISEMENT

Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad appointed president of Viswa Hindi Parishad

March 03, 2024 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad | Photo Credit: File photo

Writer and former Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Hindi Academy Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad has been appointed national president of the Viswa Hindi Parishad, an organisation that promotes the use of Hindi language worldwide.

During his two-year term, Dr. Lakshmi Prasad will focus on spreading the message of Hindi as socially relevant, practical, functional and its harmonious co-existence with the regional languages.

Viswa Hindi Parishad has been working to spread Indian culture through Hindi language in different countries worldwide.

