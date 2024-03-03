GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad appointed president of Viswa Hindi Parishad

March 03, 2024 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad

Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad | Photo Credit: File photo

Writer and former Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Hindi Academy Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad has been appointed national president of the Viswa Hindi Parishad, an organisation that promotes the use of Hindi language worldwide.

During his two-year term, Dr. Lakshmi Prasad will focus on spreading the message of Hindi as socially relevant, practical, functional and its harmonious co-existence with the regional languages.

Viswa Hindi Parishad has been working to spread Indian culture through Hindi language in different countries worldwide.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.