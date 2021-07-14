Andhra Pradesh

Yarlagadda defends renaming of academy

Andhra Pradesh Official Language Commission Chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad has defended the government’s decision to rename the Telugu Academy, saying that it would help expand the activities to promote Telugu language.

He questioned TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu what was wrong if the name of the academy was changed as Telugu Sanskrit Academy. “The TDP during its tenure did not take action on the report submitted by Palle Raghunadha Reddy committee on Telugu language. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has revived the Telugu Academy and launched the Official Language Commission within three months of coming to power,” he said.

‘More grants’

He pointed out that the academy now would get more grants which could be utilised for promotion of Telugu language.


