Yanamala warns against setting up chemical units in Konaseema

‘Pollution they cause will affect the livelihood of many in the region’

TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Thursday said he was opposed to the establishment of chemical industries, including Divi’s unit, in the Konaseema area.

In a statement, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said the proposal was against the interests of the people of the region.

Accusing the YSRCP of double standards on the issue, he said the party had opposed it in the past, but gave its nod now.

He said the chemical units would pollute the sea water, depriving the fishermen of their livelihood. The soil would lose its fertility, causing losses to the farmers and pollution would destroy the more than 300 hatcheries, inflicting financial sufferings on small traders.

The TDP leader called the proposed fishing harbour a sham, saying that fishing was not possible in polluted sea waters.

‘Anti-people policies’

He said the TDP was also opposed to the establishment of bulk drug industry in the region, and alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s “benamis” had already acquired 51% stake in the Kakinada SEZ for ₹2,511 crore. He said they were trying to occupy the coastal area and start their industrial estate there.

Condemning the “anti-people” policies of the YSRCP government, Mr. Ramakrishnudu demanded that the proposal be dropped.