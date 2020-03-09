Yanamala urges BCs to defeat YSRCP

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has alleged that Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has tricked the Backward Classes (BCs) by going back on the promise of 59.55% reservation to them in the upcoming local body elections.

In a statement on Sunday, Mr. Ramakrishnudu urged the BCs to work unitedly to defeat the YSR Congress Party in the elections. The BCs trusted Mr. Jagan that he would provide reservations to them, but he ignored their aspirations.

The YSRCP leaders were giving the impression that the government was providing 34% reservations to BCs and BC women. In fact, 34% quota to the BCs was provided by the TDP government.

“The BCs don’t want the mercy of the YSRCP. If BC quota is slashed, opportunities to BC women will also come down,” he said.

Why Mr. Jagan’s followers filed a case against the BCs if he had real concern for the them, he asked. The government did not approach the Supreme Court as it was not interested in rendering justice to the BCs.