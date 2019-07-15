Yanamala terms budgeta ‘jugglery of figures’

Core areas have been ignored in the Budget and, at the same time insufficient allocations have been made to welfare schemes in a “jugglery of figures” said former Finance Minister and Leader of the Telugu Desam Legislative Party in the Council Yanamala Ramakrishnadu has said.

Initiating the discussion on the State Budget on Monday he said after the new government took over, it failed totally to provide basic amenities like electricity, water, sewage facilities. There were unofficial power cuts and the drains were always overflowing. The convergence of MGNRES with core sectors like agriculture, irrigation and infrastructure has also been scrapped, Mr. Ramakrishnudu explained.

He charged that six welfare schemes that were crucial to the poor of the State have been scrapped. Wondering why no allocation had been made in the Budget for Anna Canteens, he asked if the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government was strapped for funds that it could not continue a scheme that was useful for the poor.

Finding fault with renaming the housing scheme after YSR, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said that it was NTR who came up with the scheme of pucca housing for the poor in 1983 itself. “Others who came after him merely increased the funds per unit. The YSR Congress Party cannot in any circumstances claim that the welfare schemes were introduced by it,” he said.

Saying that the new government would not be able to maintain the “double-digit” growth achieved by the erstwhile TDP Government, he explained that without growth it would be impossible to get people to make investments in the State.

‘No social justice’

“The government can not boast of social justice by giving SCs, BCs, STs and minorities a few berths in the Cabinet and filling up all others posts with people from a single community,” he said.

He said granting the Special Representative post to Rajya Sabha Member V. Vijayasai Reddy was “unconstitutional” and it had already been challenged in court.

Former IT Minister Nara Lokesh said the YSR Congress Party made in all 400 promises, but it was now talking about just the Navaratnalu. “Party president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said he would force the Centre to give AP Special Category Status if the people elected all 25 YSRCP MPs. People have elected 22 MPs and Mr. Jagan had changed his tune,” he pointed out.

The new government was unable to say for certain the amount the State had taken as loan. While the white paper released by the Finance Minister said it was ₹ 2.61 lakh crore other figures like ₹ 1 lakh crore and ₹ 3.62 lakh crore were also being stated by Ministers, Mr. Lokesh charged.

‘Empty promises’

He pointed out that the budgetary allocation even for Navaratnalu was insufficient. So are the allocations for Ammavodi and Fee Reimbursement Scheme. “The Chief Minister repeatedly claimed that he was a man of his word and that he would never go back on it. He promised that the government was ready to pay even medical college fees. Everything was a jugglery of figures,” he alleged.

While there were 1.7 crore jobs required in the State, the government could create just 4 lakh jobs. “How is the government going to find jobs for the others,” he asked.