Yanamala sees threat to Chandrababu Naidu’s life in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison

October 27, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Polit Bureau member and Leader of the Opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on October 27 said the ruling YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) style of functioning indicated a threat to the life of former Chief Minister and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu inside the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison.

Addressing the media, Mr. Ramakrishnudu pointed out that Mr. Naidu had personally written a letter to the ACB court judge conveying his concern over his safety inside the jail. He said the judge should do the needful to ensure safety of Mr. Naidu in the jail.

The TDP leader also sought to know why the government had not ordered an inquiry into the incidents of drones moving around the jail.

“It seems like Mr. Naidu is in the custody of the State government, as Adviser to the Government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has been closely supervising everything, including issuing directions to the jail officials, doctors and others, ever since Mr. Naidu is shifted there,” Mr. Ramakrishnudu said.

He questioned why the doctors examining the TDP chief did not announce his health condition daily, and said the medical reports reaching the media were not the original ones issued by the doctors.

Mr. Ramakrishnudu said people across the State were able to see through the “politics of vendetta” unleashed by the YSRCP against the Opposition leaders. Asserting that Mr. Naidu had no role in the skill development project, he said even the ruling party leaders were aware of it, but they pushed him behind the bars only to prevent him from reaching out to the people.

He said the indifference of the government towards the health of Mr. Naidu reflected its intention to make him physically weak.

“The idea is to face elections without the opposition party, like what happened in Cambodia,” he said, adding that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy felt immensely insecure by the overwhelming public response to Mr. Naidu’s public meetings.

Demanding adequate security for Mr. Naidu in the jail, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said the authorities should ensure quality medical services to him.

