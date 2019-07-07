Yanamala sees ground to disqualify Vijaya Sai

TDP MLC and former Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Saturday demanded that YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy be disqualified for holding the office of profit as the State government’s Special Representative in New Delhi for 13 days while being an MP.

The TDP would lodge a complaint seeking punitive action against the MP while a conspiracy had been hatched by the YSRCP to give him a constitutional post through the ordinance route.

Mr. Ramakrishnudu stated in a press release that only the Governor was authorised to issue an ordinance under Article 213 of the Constitution, that too for a public purpose.

From the hurried manner in which the government cancelled the G.O. through which it appointed Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy to the above post indicated its desperation to do him a favour so that he could protect his personal interests.

The government could not catapult an individual to a position of power through the back door, he stated, adding the TDP would not allow it to happen.