Yanamala questions Jagan’s ‘silence’ on major issues

VIJAYAWADA

24 September 2020 23:29 IST

‘CM should tell people about new projects he brought to State’

TDP Polit Bureau member and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has demanded that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy spell out the outcome of his visit to Delhi.

“Mr. Jagan has made many visits to Delhi since he assumed office, and it is his bounden duty to tell people about the new projects he brought for the State,” Mr. Ramakrishnudu said in a statement on Thursday.

Mr. Ramakrishnudu sought to know why the Chief Minister was maintaining silence on all major issues, including his visits to Delhi.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s meetings with the Union Ministers were solely aimed at saving his skin and coming clean out of the cases filed against him. All his visits to Delhi and deeds were at the cost of larger interests of the people, he said, adding, “It has become a routine for the CM to commit atrocities in the State and go to Delhi to get reprimanded for his omissions.”

Accusing the YSRCP of perpetrating a “loot and hoard” regime on the people of the State, Mr. Ramakrishnudu deplored that the Chief Minister had not been acting in a desired fashion with regard to promises made in the Reorganisation Act.

Though the Amaravati capital issue was pending before the court, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his MPs were repeatedly raising the issue with the Central government, he said.

Mr. Ramakrishnudu expressed surprise that the State government had stopped all development works and projects, but was asking the Centre for funds.

“Mr. Jagan has no minimum understanding that Central funds will be released only if the government shows some progress on the projects. There will be no support if the State goes on misusing the funds in every way possible,” he said.