Yanamala: govt. in for tough time in Legislative Council

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council and senior Telugu Desam Party leader Yanamala Ramakrishudu has asserted that the YSR Congress Party government will feel the power of the Council in the ensuing budget session.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said Council members would not remain mute spectators if the government acted according to its whims and fancies.

The Centre alone has the right to abolish or revive the Legislative Council of State under Article 169 of the Constitution. The Council has members from five categories, including teachers, graduates, local bodies and Governor quota.

“Would the Rajya Sabha also be abolished if it rejects the Bills passed by the Lok Sabha?” he asked.

He wondered why the government was afraid of constituting the select committee to study the Bills relating to repeal of CRDA and decentralisation of administration. The ruling party members were well aware of the difference between a money Bill and a general Bill. The 14-day rule was applicable only to money Bills. Even if the Bill was not referred to the select committee, it would be the property of the Council for four months, he said.

‘Doubts over CM’s Delhi visits’

Referring to the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Delhi, the former Finance Minister said that the CM had failed to get any funds even after seven visits to Delhi.

“He has met Mr. Modi three times and Home Minister Amit Shah four times till date. The details of his visit to Delhi are kept top secret and not revealed even under the RTI Act.”

He wondered why the government was not posting details of the memorandum submitted to Mr. Modi in the public domain.