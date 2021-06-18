Yanamala faults State’s claims on job creation

How can merger of RTC with government be shown under the head, he asks

The government is only tricking the people by showing the merger of APSRTC with the government as creation of new jobs, the TDP has alleged.

In a statement on Friday, TDP Polit Bureau member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said that the government, in a full page advertisement, claimed that 6,03,756 jobs were created in two years.

However, in the ‘Pragati Pustakam’ released on May 30, the government had said that 4,77,953 posts were filled, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said, and added that the government jacked up the number in just 15 days.

‘Jugglery of numbers’

“It clearly indicates that the government is resorting to jugglery of numbers. If the government is sincere, let it publish details such as posts filled, phone numbers on the website,” he said.

“How can the government show the 50,000-plus employees working in the APSRTC under new jobs? Also, how can it claim the 95,212 posts filled through APCOS during the TDP term as new jobs? Is it not deceiving the people?” he asked.

More than one crore people belonging to the unorganised sector had tuned jobless in the last two years, the TDP leader said.

Unemployment rate

“The unemployment rate is 13.5%, which is above the national average of 11.9%. It was only 3.6%during 2018-19 in Andhra Pradesh. States such as Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra have unemployment rate below the national average,” he said.