Yanamala faults Jagan’s proposal to sell VSP lands

VIJAYAWADA

19 February 2021 21:20 IST

‘Hidden agenda seems to be to get possession of the lands through benamis’

TDP Polit Bureau member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has asserted that sale of lands belonging to the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) is not legally valid.

In a statement on Friday, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said the owners had parted with their land to the VSP with the hope that their children would have a bright future.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, on the other hand, has put forth the proposal to sell away the lands. The aim is only to benefit his party leaders,” the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council alleged.

“The hidden agenda is to sell the lands through the Central government and, thereby, avoid bad name for the YSRCP,” he alleged.

The Chief Minister’s ultimate plan was to get possession of the lands through his benamis, the TDP leader alleged.

“The steel plant lands have a high market value of more than ₹3 crore per acre. Any benefit from the lands should go to the residents and not to the CM’s benamis,” he said.

The main demand of the people of the Port City was that the Chief Minister should talk to the Centre and stop privatisation of the steel plant, he said.

Alleging that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy were “co-conspirators” in the issue, the TDP leader said, “Aurobindo and Hetero companies are also party to the secret deal.”

The YSRCP government had already handed over the Kakinada SEZ and the Bay Park to the Chief Minister’s benamis, he alleged.